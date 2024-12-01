Britt suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's contest at Carolina.
Before exiting in the second quarter, Britt didn't make a mark in the box score for the Buccaneers. If he's unable to return to action, it'll mark his first game of the campaign without a tackle. Through 11 appearances, Britt ranged from three to 10 tackles in a given outing.
