The Buccaneers selected Britt in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 176th overall.

A true thumper at middle linebacker, Britt is very capable of filling lanes and laying the wood at the point of contact. A two-year starter at Auburn, Britt missed the final nine games of his senior year with a thumb injury, so he should be ready to contribute right away at training camp. The soon-to-be 22-year-old brings the necessary attitude to be a middle linebacker, but probably lacks the sideline-to-sideline speed to be a three-down option at the NFL level.