Britt didn't have any injury concerns during the first two days of Week 18 prep but was a limited participant in practice Friday due to a calf injury. The third-year linebacker thus heads into the weekend with a questionable designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Panthers. Britt has played a limited role on defense for most of the campaign, though he did step in to start in Weeks 14 and 15 when Devin White was out with an injury. If Britt is unable to suit up Sunday, J.J. Russell could see some work on defense.