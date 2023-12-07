Britt (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice session.

Britt was knocked out of the Bucs' Week 13 win over the Panthers early in the first quarter after sustaining a back injury. He played just seven snaps on defense and recorded two tackles, and because of the injuries to the Bucs' linebacker corps, safety Ryan Neal was forced to fill in alongside J.J. Russell for the rest of the game. Britt's limited session Wednesday could indicate that the back issue won't cause him to miss time, which is welcome news for the Bucs' defense with Devin White (foot) not participating in practice to start the week.