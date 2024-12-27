Britt (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The Auburn product has been sidelined for each of Tampa Bay's last three games due to an ankle injury sustained in the Week 13 win over the Panthers. However, Britt practiced in full throughout the week, suggesting he's nearing a return to the field. If Britt suits up for Sunday's divisional matchup, he's expected to start alongside Lavonte David as part of the Bucs' top inside linebacker duo.