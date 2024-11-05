Britt recorded nine tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed during Monday's 30-24 overtime loss at Kansas City.
Despite rotating off the field more frequently than he had in other recent games, Britt still played 45 defensive snaps Monday, and he totaled six-plus tackles for the sixth time in his last seven outings. As long as he holds onto his starting spot, he'll remain on the IDP radar as the year continues.
