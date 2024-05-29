Head coach Todd Bowles indicated Wednesday that Britt is ready to play all three downs and is becoming a leader on defense, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Britt has also been grasping the mental part of the game according to coach Bowles. The 24-year-old recorded 29 tackles (16 solo) and one pass defensed last season. It looks like he will be in line for a bigger role in the upcoming campaign when he starts at inside linebacker next to Lavonte David.