Britt (calf) was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

Britt was estimated as a DNP Thursday, but he was able to participate in Friday's practice in a limited fashion. He missed the Bucs' Week 18 win over the Panthers after sustaining a calf injury during the lead up to that game. Britt has operated as a depth inside linebacker and on special teams this season and accumulated 29 tackles (16 solo) over 16 games.