Britt (calf) is inactive for Sunday's regular-season finale against Carolina.
Britt is dealing with a calf injury that surfaced late in the week and held him to a limited practice session Friday. Tampa Bay downgraded the linebacker from questionable to doubtful Saturday, and he will indeed miss Sunday's critical contest. Britt's allotment of defensive snaps may be absorbed by J.J. Russell against the Panthers.
More News
-
Buccaneers' K.J. Britt: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Buccaneers' K.J. Britt: Lands on injury report Friday•
-
Buccaneers' K.J. Britt: Active Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' K.J. Britt: Enters weekend deemed questionable•
-
Buccaneers' K.J. Britt: Puts in full practice•
-
Buccaneers' K.J. Britt: Limited to start week•