Warner has agreed to a deal with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, Scott Smith of the team's official website reports.

Warner played his final two seasons at Kansas State after transferring from Nebraska. He accumulated 622 yards and five touchdowns on 60 receptions during that two-year stint. The rookie will now look to make an impression at OTAs and training camp, but still figures to have an uphill battle going forward given the crowded wide receiver depth chart.