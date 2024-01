Merriweather (thigh) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Merriweather popped up on Tampa Bay's estimated injury report as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a thigh injury, but it now seems as if he's been able to move past the issue. The rookie safety out of Iowa has appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers thus far, recording 20 total tackles and one pass deflection.