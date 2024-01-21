Merriweather (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the rest of Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Lions.
The backup safety exited the game earlier in the second half. Merriweather made one tackle before leaving the contest. The rookie has 22 tackles this season and has played more on special teams than defense.
