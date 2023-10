Merriweather is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons with an ankle injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Merriweather did not come into the game with an injury designation, so it appears he sustained this ankle issue at some point during the first half of Saturday's game. The 23-year-old exclusively played on special teams through the first five games of the season for Tampa Bay, logging three tackles.