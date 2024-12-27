Merriweather (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Merriweather opened the Buccaneers' week of practice with consecutive limited sessions due to a knee injury, but he logged a full workload Friday, indicating that he's since moved past the issue. With Antoine Winfield (knee) already ruled out for the Week 17 contest, Merriweather is likely to step in and serve as Tampa Bay's top free safety.