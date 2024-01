Merriweather (thigh) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Merriweather handled his typical snap count in Sunday's loss to the Saints, so it's not clear when he may have picked up the injury. However, the 24-year-old will still have a couple of days to make progress and recover in time for the team's Week 18 game against the Panthers.