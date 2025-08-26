Merriweather recorded six tackles (all solo) and a quarterback hit in the Buccaneers' 23-19 preseason loss to the Bills on Saturday night.

The third-year pro was second in tackles on the night while playing all 67 snaps from scrimmage, wrapping up a productive preseason where he recorded 10 stops across two games. Merriweather saw an increase in involvement in his second NFL campaign last season, and he projects to serve as Tykee Smith's primary back up at free safety heading into the 2025 season.