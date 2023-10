Coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Merriweather (ankle) will not play Thursday at Buffalo, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Merriweather will be sidelined for the first time in his rookie season in Week 8 as he works to recover from an ankle injury he sustained Sunday versus Atlanta. He's played exclusively on special teams so far this season, so Tampa Bay will have to try to replace his production in that phase Thursday.