Daniels (coach's decision) is inactive for the team's Week 12 matchup against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Daniels had been active in Weeks 10 and 11 but did not contributed any tackles or other stats. However, Carl Nassib (groin) is active for the first time in two games, meaning Daniels will not dress.

