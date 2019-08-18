Buccaneers' Kahzin Daniels: Injury clarified

Daniels is dealing with a left knee injury, and was unable to participate for Sunday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Daniels left Friday's preseason game with an undisclosed injury, and that injury came to light. The Charleston product is still battling for a depth role in the defense, and it's unknown how long he'll be sidelined.

Our Latest Stories