Daniels signed with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The Buccaneers are working through multiple injuries at linebacker, so they brought in Daniels and Sam Acho to provide depth. Neither players are expected to have a major role on defense unless either Jason Pierre-Paul or Shaquill Barrett incur injuries of their own.

