The Buccaneers signed Brown as an undrafted free agent Monday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Brown spent his last two collegiate seasons at Coastal Carolina and secured 56 of 87 targets for 911 yards and eight touchdowns during his two years with the Chanticleers. He participated in the Buccaneers' rookie mini-camp on a tryout contract this weekend and will have a chance to compete for a spot on the roster as the offseason progresses.