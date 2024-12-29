Johnson (ankle) is active for Sunday's NFC South clash against the Panthers.
Johnson aggravated an ankle injury in Week 5 against Atlanta, which was severe enough for him to be placed on injured reserve Oct. 21. The 22-year-old wideout was a full practice participant all week, and he has progressed enough in his recovery to be activated off IR and to play Sunday. Johnson has failed to record a catch in the four games in which he has played.
