Johnson returned two kickoffs for 42 yards and ran back six punts for 100 yards during the Buccaneers' 31-25 loss to the Eagles in Week 4.

Johnson logged six snaps from scrimmage without a target, but he made a significant impact in his special-teams role. The second-year wideout has averaged a modest 21.0 yards per kickoff return, but he's now up to 15.9 yards per punt runback after an impressive 46-yard return early in the third quarter. Johnson would likely need multiple injuries at receiver to make an impact on offense, but he has the talent to develop into a consistent weapon on returns.