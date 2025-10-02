Buccaneers' Kameron Johnson: Big day on returns vs. Eagles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson returned two kickoffs for 42 yards and ran back six punts for 100 yards during the Buccaneers' 31-25 loss to the Eagles in Week 4.
Johnson logged six snaps from scrimmage without a target, but he made a significant impact in his special-teams role. The second-year wideout has averaged a modest 21.0 yards per kickoff return, but he's now up to 15.9 yards per punt runback after an impressive 46-yard return early in the third quarter. Johnson would likely need multiple injuries at receiver to make an impact on offense, but he has the talent to develop into a consistent weapon on returns.
