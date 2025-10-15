Johnson secured all four targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 30-19 win over the 49ers in Week 6. He also returned one kickoff for 31 yards and ran back one punt for six yards.

Johnson put together a career-best line on a career-high 26 snaps (49 percent), as the early exit of Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) coupled with the absences of Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (fibula) opened up plenty of opportunity for the second-year wideout. Johnson topped off his performance with his first career TD, a 34-yard grab late in the first half. While Evans may have a chance to return for Monday night's Week 7 showdown against the Lions, Godwin and Egbuka could both miss the contest, meaning Johnson could well play an expanded role again.