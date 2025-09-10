Johnson logged one snap on offense and didn't draw a target in the Buccaneers' 23-20 win over the Falcons on Sunday, but he returned one punt for 54 yards.

Johnson wasn't expected to have a role on offense, but his chunk play on special teams set the Buccaneers up at the Falcons' 32-yard line early in the third quarter. Tampa Bay would go on to score five plays later on a nine-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to Bucky Irving, making Johnson's impressive return an integral play in the narrow victory. Johnson will remain the Buccaneers' punt returner in a Week 2 road matchup against the Texans, and he could begin carving out some snaps on offense as the season unfolds.