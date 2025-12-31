Johnson returned two punts for 27 yards and three kickoffs for 75 yards Sunday in the Buccaneers' 20-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Johnson continues to suit up for Tampa Bay on game days as a depth receiver, but he's been used almost exclusively on special teams the past three games while the Buccaneers have gotten healthier at wideout with the recent returns of Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan from injured reserve. He's played just one snap on offense over the past three weeks and owns a 4-64-1 receiving line on seven targets to go with 13 yards on two carries through his 16 appearances on the season.