Johnson played all 17 of his snaps on special teams and recorded one tackle in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bears.

Johnson, a reserve wide receiver, has been used almost exclusively on special teams through his two-plus seasons in Tampa Bay. He's logged just 15 total snaps on offense through nine games in 2026, recording a three-yard reception on two targets. Johnson leads the Buccaneers with 14 kickoff returns for 389 yards, but he didn't see any runback opportunities in Week 9 while Sean Tucker handled those duties.