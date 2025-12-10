Johnson failed to bring in his only target, returned two kickoffs for 39 yards and ran back two punts for no gain in the Buccaneers' 24-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Johnson logged six snaps on offense and saw his first target since Week 10, although he was unable to bring it in successfully on what was a difficult day for the Buccaneers' air attack as a whole. Johnson also continued in his usual returner role, and with Mike Evans (IR, collarbone) and Jalen McMillan (IR, neck) seemingly about to return to action, that special-teams role is likely to represent his only opportunity to touch the ball down the stretch.