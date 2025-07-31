Johnson (undisclosed) hasn't practiced since last week at Bucs camp, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Johnson can't afford to miss much time, as he's competing with Sterling Shepard, Trey Palmer (hamstring), Ryan Miller and Rakim Jarrett, among others, for jobs behind Mike Evans, Chris Godwin (ankle), Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan in Tampa Bay's wide receiver corps. Johnson appeared in five regular-season games last season, failing to catch his lone target while rushing two times for 11 yards.