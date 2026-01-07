Johnson finished the 2025 regular season having brought in four of seven targets for 64 yards and a touchdown while recording 685 kickoff-return yards and 291 punt-return yards over 17 games.

Johnson saw exponentially more opportunity than in his rookie 2024 season, when he'd appeared in only five games and recorded 22 all-purpose yards (11 rushing, 11 punt return). The Barton product was able to stick on the final 53-man coming out of camp and benefitted from injuries to multiple receivers to record his first regular-season receiving statistics as a professional, all in Week 6 against the 49ers. However, Johnson saw only one snap from scrimmage over the final four games of the season as the wide-receiver corps regained full health, but he was able to maintain a fairly consistent role as a returner. Johnson is no guarantee to be on the roster in 2026, but his pathway to sticking will likely once again come via his special-teams contributions.