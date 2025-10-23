Johnson failed to bring in his only target over 15 snaps but returned four kickoffs for 95 yards and ran back three punts for 34 yards in the Buccaneers' 24-9 loss to the Lions on Monday night.

One week after Johnson posted a career-best 4-64-1 receiving line, the second-year wideout was back to being a non-factor on offense. Johnson did continue to offer solid production on returns, which included a season high on kickoff-return yardage. However, with Mike Evans (IR, collarbone/concussion) and Chris Godwin (fibula) guaranteed to be unavailable in Week 8 against the Saints, Johnson will at least have a chance to continue filling a reserve role on offense.