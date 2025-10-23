Buccaneers' Kameron Johnson: Production stems from special teams
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson failed to bring in his only target over 15 snaps but returned four kickoffs for 95 yards and ran back three punts for 34 yards in the Buccaneers' 24-9 loss to the Lions on Monday night.
One week after Johnson posted a career-best 4-64-1 receiving line, the second-year wideout was back to being a non-factor on offense. Johnson did continue to offer solid production on returns, which included a season high on kickoff-return yardage. However, with Mike Evans (IR, collarbone/concussion) and Chris Godwin (fibula) guaranteed to be unavailable in Week 8 against the Saints, Johnson will at least have a chance to continue filling a reserve role on offense.
