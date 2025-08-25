Johnson (undisclosed) caught two of five targets for 34 yards in Saturday's 23-19 preseason loss to the Bills.

Johnson had been sidelined with an undisclosed injury at practice, but he was able to make his return to action in the team's final preseason contest, playing 31 offensive snaps and 10 on special teams. The wide receiver also added two punt returns for 27 yards and a kick return for 57 yards in the victory. It's unclear if Johnson has proven enough to secure a spot on Tampa Bay's initial 53-man roster.