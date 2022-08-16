Geiger brought in all four targets for 52 yards and returned one punt for no gain in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason loss to the Dolphins on Saturday night.

The undrafted Texas Tech product put some good work on tape during the exhibition opener, checking in second or tied for second in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night. Andrew Crane of the Tampa Bay Times notes head coach Todd Bowles made specific mention of the rookie's performance, which included 26- and 19-yard catches, noting "Geiger turned it on" when running through which young wideouts made a strong impression during the contest. Despite the encouraging showing, however, Geiger still faces long odds to snag a spot in a deep receiver room, but he could certainly be a candidate for the practice squad with another pair of strong performances this preseason.