Geiger brought in one of two targets for eight yards in the Buccaneers' 13-6 preseason win over the Jets on Saturday night.

Geiger saw a notable downturn in production after standing out with a 4-50 line in the preseason opener. The second-year pro's underwhelming line was especially disappointing in light of the fact he logged a robust 28 snaps overall. Moreover, given that Rakim Jarrett, a primary competitor for a reserve receiver role, shined with three catches for 84 yards Saturday, Geiger will likely need to stand out significantly in Saturday night's preseason finale against the Ravens to have a chance to stick on the final roster.