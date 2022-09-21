The Buccaneers signed Geiger from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

With Julio Jones (knee) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) out, Geiger was elevated to the active roster and made his NFL debut in the team's win over the Saints on Sunday, playing eight total snaps (one offensive). It's unclear when Jones or Godwin will be able to play again and Mike Evans is facing a possible one-game suspension, so Geiger has received a more secure spot on the active roster, though he figures to still operate primarily on special teams.