Geiger didn't log any targets but returned three kickoffs for 68 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-10 preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday night.

Geiger's final in-game audition for a roster spot went relatively well, even as he failed to log any targets over his 16 snaps from scrimmage. However, the Texas Tech product did lead the Buccaneers with an average of 22.7 yards per kickoff return, and he'd also put some good work on film as a receiver in the preseason opener against the Dolphins (four receptions, 52 yards). Nevertheless, it will likely come down to the wire for Geiger due to formidable competition in the form of Deven Thompkins, but the former could certainly still be a candidate for the practice squad if he can't make the final cut.