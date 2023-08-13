Geiger brought in four of five targets for 50 yards, rushed once for two yards and returned one punt for four yards in the Buccaneers' 27-17 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday night.

The second-year pro was brought back on a reserve/future contract in January after logging eight offensive snaps alongside 17 special-teams plays across three games in 2022. Geiger is now fighting to earn a roster spot on the latter portion of the Buccaneers' wideout depth chart, which is crowded with solid talents like veteran David Moore, the promising Deven Thompkins and rookie Trey Palmer.