Geiger brought in four of five targets for 50 yards, rushed once for two yards and returned one punt for four yards in the Buccaneers' 27-17 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday night.

The second-year pro was brought back on a reserve/future contract in January after logging eight offensive snaps alongside 17 special-teams plays across three games in 2022. Geiger is now fighting to earn a roster spot on the latter portion of the Buccaneers' wideout depth chart, which is crowded with solid talents like veteran David Moore, the promising Deven Thompkins and rookie Trey Palmer.

More News