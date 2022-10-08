Tampa Bay activated Geiger from its practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Falcons.
This will be the third game this season Geiger is active for the Buccaneers and the last time he's eligible to be elevated from the practice squad before he would have to be signed to the team's active roster in order to suit up. The 24-year-old wideout has not registered a target in 2022, but he could feasibly see more work than usual with Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (knee) both listed as questionable.