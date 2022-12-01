Neal recorded eight tackles (four solo), including a half-sack, and recorded two quarterback hits overall during the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns in Week 12.

Neal once again put together a strong tackle tally, recording the second-highest total for the afternoon on the Buccaneers while playing 80 percent of the snaps. The veteran safety has at least eight tackles in the last three games in which he's played on defense.