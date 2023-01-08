Neal (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Neal picked up a hip injury at some point during Sunday's regular-season finale, though the nature and severity of this issue are still up in the air. With Mike Edwards (hamstring) and Logan Ryan (knee) both already inactive, it's unclear who will step in alongside starting strong safety Antoine Winfield for the time being.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Keanu Neal: Good to go for Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Keanu Neal: Questionable with toe injury•
-
Buccaneers' Keanu Neal: Solid performance in Week 14•
-
Buccaneers' Keanu Neal: Huge pass breakup in win•
-
Buccaneers' Keanu Neal: Another solid tackle tally•
-
Buccaneers' Keanu Neal: Team-high tackle tally•