Neal (hip) was a full participant during practice Thursday.
Neal exited with a hip injury during the regular-season finale against Carolina. It's unclear if the 27-year-old ever returned to this contest, though it doesn't appear this issue will limit him heading into the start of the playoffs. Neal has served a rotational role at safety for the Buccaneers this season, and he'll likely reprise this spot behind Antoine Winfield and Mike Edwards during Monday's wild-card matchup against the Cowboys.
