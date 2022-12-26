Neal (toe) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Neal was considered questionable due to a toe injury that sidelined him for most of Week 16 prep, but the veteran defensive back will ultimately be active. Antoine Winfield (ankle) and Mike Edwards (hamstring) are also available after being listed as questionable, so Tampa Bay's secondary will be close to full strength.