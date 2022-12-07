Neal recorded five solo tackles and a pass defended in Monday's 17-16 win against the Saints.
Neal once again stepped up for injured starting safety Antoine Winfield (concussion). While he only finished with a pedestrian five tackles, the 27-year-old flew in to break up a would-be third-down conversion on a pass to Taysom Hill. The Saints' ensuing punt allowed just enough time for quarterback Tom Brady to lead Tampa Bay's offense on a 63-yard game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Neal has now logged 51 tackles, a half-sack and two passes defended over his first 12 games with the Buccaneers. He could stand to see prominent usage again if Winfield remains out against San Francisco in Week 14.
