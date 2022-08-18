Neal sustained an undisclosed injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Titans and is expected to miss the rest of the preseason, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After spending most of last season as a linebacker in the Dallas defense, Neal has moved back to safety since landing a contract with the Buccaneers in early April. It's a more familiar role for the seventh-year pro, as he worked at the position in each of his first five campaigns in Atlanta. Neal has three seasons with at least 100 tackles on his resume, but he also appeared in only four games between 2018 and 2019 due to health concerns. As a result, his new reality is somewhat worrisome as he looks to make an impact in a loaded safety group that also includes Antoine Winfield, Mike Edwards and Logan Ryan.