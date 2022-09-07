Neal (undisclosed) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.
Neal sustained an undisclosed injury during a joint practice with the Titans and missed the final two preseason games. However, he's appeared to have cleared the issue and should be full go for Week 1. After spending most of last season as a linebacker in the Cowboys' defense, Neal has moved back to safety since joining the Buccaneers. The 2016 first-round pick has been a productive player in the NFL on multiple occasions, but he'll likely serve a depth role in Tampa Bay's loaded safety group, which is led by Antoine Winfield, Mike Edwards and Logan Ryan (hamstring).