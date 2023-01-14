Neal (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus the Cowboys.
Neal was a full participant at practice Thursday, Friday and Saturday, so it would be surprising if he was absent from the wild-card round. If active, he'll probably rotate in at safety behind Antoine Winfield and Mike Edwards on Monday.
