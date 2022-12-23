Neal is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Arizona due to a toe injury.
Neal didn't practice Wednesday due to the toe injury but logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday. Antoine Winfield (ankle) and Mike Edwards (hamstring) are also questionable, so it's currently unclear who'll start at safety for Tampa Bay on Sunday.
