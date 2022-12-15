Neal totaled six tackles (three solo), including one for loss, during the Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the 49ers in Week 14.

Neal finished third on the team in tackles while once again drawing a start in Mike Edwards' (hamstring) second straight absence. Neal has logged between 55 and 74 snaps in five of his last six contests, totaling between five and 10 tackles in those contests. Neal would be set for yet another run with the first unit if Edwards remains out for Sunday's interconference home showdown against the Bengals.