Neal compiled six tackles (all solo) and was credited with a quarterback hit during the Buccaneers' 41-31 loss to the Chiefs in Week 4.

The veteran had played just three snaps on defense all season coming into Sunday night's contest, but he logged 46 versus the Chiefs and made good use of them. Neal's boost in workload came as a result of an early exit for Logan Ryan (foot), and with the latter a non-participant to start the practice week Wednesday, it's possible Neal sees another expanded role in Week 5 against the Falcons.