Neal recorded 10 tackles (six solo) in the Buccaneers' 16-13 win over the Rams on Sunday.

The veteran safety drew another start for Antoine Winfield (concussion) and parlayed the opportunity into a team and season-high tackle total. Neal has 18 total stops over 129 snaps in the last two games while filling Winfield's strong safety role, but he could be back to serving in a rotational capacity if the latter returns as expected for the Week 10 clash against the Seahawks in Munich, Germany.